Arthur Lee Bishop



New Church, VA - Arthur Lee "AB" Bishop, 79, of New Church and formerly of Pocomoke City, died on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center following an extended illness, with his loved ones at his bedside. Born on January 25, 1940 in Pocomoke City, MD, he was the son of the late Raymond and Daisey Brittingham Bishop.



He joined the U.S. Air Force in 1963 and was honorably discharged in 1965. He then joined Stevenson Equipment where he served for 35 years and retired as the parts manager. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and singing. He was an active member of American Legion Post #94 for 50 years, served as the Commander for 15 years and was currently a life member.



AB is survived by his devoted companion, Thelma Arion; three daughters, Angela M Desjardins and Andrea L Gurney of Pocomoke City, MD and Cathy Arion-Melcher of New Church, VA; two sons, Kenny Hornick of Central Lake, MI, and Jimmy (Hillary) Bishop of Pocomoke City, MD; several grandchildren; one great granddaughter and special friends, Kerry and Debbie Windson and Phil Bowcock..



In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by one son, James DesJardins; one grandson, Kevin DesJardins; 2 brothers, Charlie and Raymond and one sister Emily Lockfaw.



A visitation will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 11-Noon at the Holloway Funeral Home in Pocomoke City. Military honors will be presented at graveside on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 1:00 pm in the Pitts Creek Baptist Cemetery, 934 Bishop Road, Pocomoke City, MD 21851.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 75816, Topeka, KS 66676-8516.



Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 107 Vine Street, Pocomoke City, MD 21851.