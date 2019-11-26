|
Arthur Legates
Powell, OH - Arthur James Legates, age 82, passed away at his residence in Ohio on November 24, 2019 of natural causes.
Born September 6, 1937 in Laurel, Delaware to the late William Legates and Mary Messick, he lived in Salisbury, Maryland and worked as a press mechanic at Crown, Cork, and Seal until retiring in 1998. In 2010, he and his wife moved to Powell, Ohio to be near their grandchildren.
Survivors include Julia, his wife of 60 years, brother John Legates (Barbara), sister Gladys Dunn, sons Keith Legates (Teresa) and Kevin Legates (Katherine), five grandchildren (Christina, John, Becky, Ava, and James) and six great grandchildren. His siblings Charles, William, and Catherine preceded Arthur in death.
Arthur was a devoted husband, father, and friend. He served in the Army Reserves and was a member of Trinity Methodist Church. In his younger years, he enjoyed bowling and playing tennis but always had an affinity and passion for DIY and handyman projects.
Services will be held in Salisbury, Maryland at 12:00 PM on Monday, December 2, 2019 at Holloway Funeral Home, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. The family will receive friends and relatives one hour before the service. Burial at Wicomico Memorial Park will immediately follow services.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, 2019