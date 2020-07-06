1/1
Arthur Williams
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Arthur's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arthur Williams

Parsonsburg - Arthur H. Williams, 82, of Parsonsburg, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his family. Born May 7, 1938, he was the son of the late Arthur T. Williams and Daisy V. Williams.

He retired from Deer's Head Hospital in 2000. For many years, he had his own business known as Williams Appliance Service. He enjoyed traveling with his late wife, Sylvia and his hobby was building things and carving ducks. He was devoted to his family, especially his grandchildren and his great grandchildren.

Arthur was preceded in death by his wife, Sylvia; a son, Robert; a son in law, Ray; and two sisters, Catherine and Betty Jean.

He is survived by his daughters, Marie Bradshaw and Lisa Davidson; four grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 11:00am at the Delmarva Evangelistic Church on Gordy Road in Salisbury with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Officiating will be Pastor Buzz Gregory. Interment will follow at Springhill Memory Gardens near Hebron.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Delmarva Evangelistic Church at 407 Gordy Rd, Salisbury, MD 21804.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved