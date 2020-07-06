Arthur Williams
Parsonsburg - Arthur H. Williams, 82, of Parsonsburg, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his family. Born May 7, 1938, he was the son of the late Arthur T. Williams and Daisy V. Williams.
He retired from Deer's Head Hospital in 2000. For many years, he had his own business known as Williams Appliance Service. He enjoyed traveling with his late wife, Sylvia and his hobby was building things and carving ducks. He was devoted to his family, especially his grandchildren and his great grandchildren.
Arthur was preceded in death by his wife, Sylvia; a son, Robert; a son in law, Ray; and two sisters, Catherine and Betty Jean.
He is survived by his daughters, Marie Bradshaw and Lisa Davidson; four grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 11:00am at the Delmarva Evangelistic Church on Gordy Road in Salisbury with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Officiating will be Pastor Buzz Gregory. Interment will follow at Springhill Memory Gardens near Hebron.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Delmarva Evangelistic Church at 407 Gordy Rd, Salisbury, MD 21804.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com
to express condolences to the family.