Arthur Woolford Raine
1938 - 2020
Arthur Woolford Raine

Pocomoke City - Arthur Woolford Raine of Pocomoke City, MD passed away Friday, June 5th, 2020 after a long and courageous battle to overcome the effects of a severe stroke. He was born in Richmond, VA on March 15th 1938. He was the son of Michaux and Missouri Raine and was raised on a farm on the Nansemond River in Chuckatuck, VA. Arthur graduated from Hampden Sydney College in Virginia in June of 1959 with a degree in Mathematics.

Arthur's entire career was spent at NASA Wallops Island, VA starting in 1960 as an Aerospace Engineer responsible for development of computer software systems for processing radar tracking data and development of command and destruct software for rocket propelled systems. Leading up to the time of his retirement, he was comptroller of NASA Flight Center, Goddard Space Flight Center.

Arthur will be known for his devotion to his family and friends, his longtime involvement with Saint Mary's Episcopal Church, serving as a Vestryman, Senior Warden, Finance Committee Chairperson, Treasurer, Lay Reader, and Eucharistic Minister. He worked for many years as President/Coach of Pocomoke Little League. He served as Chairman of the Pocomoke City Middle School Advisory Board and Finance Chairman of the Samaritan Ministries. He was a longtime Member, President, and Treasurer of the Pocomoke City Rotary Club. Arthur will be remembered for his love of the game of golf, woodworking, and gardening. He will be missed for his helpful spirit and good-natured sense of humor.

He is mourned by his loving wife of 61 years, Eloise Morgan Raine, his beloved children, Arthur Woolford Raine, Jr. of Eden, MD and Ellen Joyner Roberson and husband Clay of Raleigh, NC, his dear grandchildren Josephine Raine Flint and husband Eric of Mount Juliet, Tennessee, Arthur Woolford Raine III, Salisbury, MD, Morgan Taylor Joyner and fiancé Aleksandar Nikolic of NYC, George Richardson Joyner, IV, of Greenville, SC, Walter Clayton Roberson of Delray Beach, FL and Ellen Patricia Roberson of Raleigh, NC Two precious great grandchildren, Elizabeth Reese Flint and Evelyn Missouri Flint, his sister-in-law Brenda Dod Raine, brother-in-law Parks Morgan and wife Lottie and sister-in-law Marian Morgan. He was preceded in death by his brother Michaux Raine III.

A Memorial Service will be scheduled for a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Coastal Hospice, PO Box 1733 Salisbury, MD 21802-1733 , Fire Department of Pocomoke City, 1410 Market St, Pocomoke City, or Samaritan Ministries, 814 4th St, Pocomoke City, MD 21851.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 107 Vine Street, Pocomoke City, MD 21851. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.hollowayfh.com.






Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
107 Vine Street
Pocomoke City, MD 21851
(410) 957-0224
