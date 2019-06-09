Ashley Chase



Salisbury - Ashley Brian Chase, 56, of Salisbury, passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at his home. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of Terry Chase of Pittsville, and Jeannie Chase of Salisbury.



Ashley was a 1981 graduate of Parkside High School. Ashley was a member of Oak Ridge Baptist Church. He was also a great sports fan of the Washington Redskins and Shorebirds Baseball.



Ashley is survived by his Sister, Monica Chase of Pittsville, Maryland. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins.



Services will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at the Oak Ridge Baptist Church at 11:00 a.m., with the visitation to be held 1 hour prior to the service. Interment will immediately follow at the Dennis Family Cemetary in Powellville, Maryland. Pastor Gordon Nock will officiate.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the Oak Ridge Baptist Church Building Fund, 361 Tilghman Rd., Salisbury, MD 21804, or www.orbc.net.



Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.