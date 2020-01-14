Services
Hinman Funeral Home
11673 Somerset Ave
Princess Anne, MD 21853
(410) 651-0990
Audrey F. Ross

Audrey F. Ross Obituary
Audrey F. Ross

Princess Anne - Audrey French Ross of here passed away January 10, 2020 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, MD.

Born in Fairmount MD, she was the daughter of the late Otis W. & Juanita (Ford) French. Audrey was employed by the Somerset County Extension Office for 28 years and retired from the Somerset County Social Services after an additional 8 ½ years of service. She was also a secretary for the Somerset County Farm Bureau for 7 years. Her hobbies included cooking, gardening, flower arranging, needlepoint and traveling. In 2009, Audrey was recognized as the oldest charter member of the Somerset County Garden Club. She participated in the National Chicken Cooking Contest placing in her categories several times. Audrey also participated in the Somerset and Wicomico County Fairs winning numerous awards. She was a member of Park 7th Day Adventist Church, Town and Country Homemakers Club, Somerset County Garden Club, and was a docent at the Teakle Mansion.

Audrey was preceded in death by her husband Howard E. Ross, brother Harry French (Harriet), sister Jean Taylor (Richard), and niece in law Deborah Widdowson.

She is survived by her nieces and nephews, Barbara Shockley (Robert) of Princess Anne, MD, Janet Lewis (Floyd) of Willards, MD, Robert Widdowson, Jr. of Delmar, MD, and Richard Taylor, Jr. (Karen) of Chino Valley, AZ., brother in law Robert Ross of Salisbury, MD, great nephew Steven Shockley and great niece Kristi Lewis, and a devoted caregiver of eleven years, Ida Allen of Salisbury, MD.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, January 17, 2020 at Hinman Funeral Home, P.A. 11673 Somerset Ave in Princess Anne, MD. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Rev. Greg Carlson will officiate and interment will follow in Beechwood Cemetery in Princess Anne, MD.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Delmar Fire Dept. Ambulance Fund, P.O. Box 84, Delmar, DE 19940.

To express condolences to the family, visit www.hinmanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times from Jan. 14 to Jan. 22, 2020
