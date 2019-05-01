Services
Glen Allen - Audrey H. Savage, 91, of Glen Allen, Virginia, formerly of the Shore, quietly and peacefully departed this life on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at her daughter's residence.

Born in the Horsey, Virginia, Audrey was the daughter of the late George and Leona Harmon. She was joined in Holy Matrimony to the late James L. Savage. Audrey worn many hats, she worked as a salesperson for Electrolux Vaccum Company, and as a USDA Poultry Inspector before retiring. Upon retirement Audrey achieved her lifelong dream of establishing and owning a tour agency called Jehovah's Travel Tours along side her son, Harrison Savage.

Funeral services were held at the Jerusalem Baptist Church, Temperanceville, on Saturday, April 27, 2019. Interment was in the church cemetery.

Audrey leaves to cherish her memories: her seven children: Harrison Savage, Evelena Carter, Joyce Mason, Diane Williams, Leona Parker, Darlene Savage, and Audrey Perdue; twelve grandchildren; one brother, Leonard Harmon; two sisters-in-law; and a host of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Arrangements were made by Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Inc., Accomac.
Published in The Daily Times on May 1, 2019
