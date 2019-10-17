|
AUSTIN MOORE
SEAFORD - Austin Blaze Moore, age 23 passed away on October 13, 2019, he was the son of Russ and Trena Moore, born in February 26, 1996.
Austin is survived by his parents Russ and Trena Moore, step-mother Heather Moore, half brother Colton Moore, sister Ashley Hoffman and her husband Dorian Hoffman, nephews Bailey and Faro Hoffman, a niece Raina Hoffman, paternal grandparents Jim and Genevieve White, Russ and Lynn Moore, maternal grandmother Cleora Collins and a host of Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather Floyd Collins.
He attended Sussex Tech High School 9th and 10th grade and graduated from Seaford High School in 2014. Austin always had an entrepreneurial spirit driving him to create his own company, Revitalize Surface Cleaning, LLC. He began his racing career at the age of 5 and pursued his passion for 11 years, winning at every level he entered. His love for any type of heavy equipment began at an early age and never went away. He enjoyed spending time with his dog, Milo, boating, time with his friends, diesel trucks, and fireworks. He always made time to enjoy his family and brought joy to any occassion. His tragic death will leave a void that can never be filled.
There will be a Celebration of Austin's Life on Sunday October 20th at 4pm at the home of Frank Parks. For those wanting to donate to the Home of the Brave in Milford in Memory of Austin, there are several ways to do so, either by mailing to 6632 Sharps Rd. Milford, DE 19963, or by going to Home of the Brave website. No words can express how passionate he was about this.
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2019