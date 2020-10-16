Azurin Ulyssee

Azurin UlysseeOnley - Azurin Ulysse, 64, of Onley, Virginia, departed this life on October 7, 2020 at Riverside Memorial Hospital in Onancock, Virginia.Born in Haiti, Azurin was the son of the Xius Ulysse and Otance Simeone. He was affectionately known as "Gro" by his family and friends. He was married to his wonderful wife, Anne C. Ulysse and they shared forty-eight years. Azurin's career started as a tailor in Haiti, where he worked for and touched many people through his couture and the various organizations. He later moved to the United States and worked for over thirty years.Funeral services were held at the Fairview Lawn Cemetery, Onancock, Virginia, with Pasteur Jean Emmanuel Augustin officiating.He is survived by his loving wife, Anne C. Ulysse; five children, Serge Ulysse, Nesly Ulysse, Patrick Ulysse, Riguens Ulysse, and Azurinsha Ulysse; and six wonderful grandchildren.