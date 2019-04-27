|
B. Eugene Turlington, Sr.
Melfa - Mr. B. Eugene Turlington, Sr., 85, beloved husband of the late Shirlee Hicks Turlington, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was a resident of Chancetown, VA, its self-appointed Mayor, and where he and his wife founded Turlington Farms Incorporated in the 1950's.
Born September 20, 1933 in Melfa, VA, he was the son of the late George Thomas Turlington, Sr. and Willyeanna Custis Turlington. He married his high school sweetheart, Shirlee, with whom he mutually treasured 64 years of marriage until her death, only four months prior to his passing. Neither are suffering any longer here on earth, and their final eternal reunion is a celebration for all.
A lifelong farmer, Eugene and Shirlee enjoyed their farm life, and treasured family activities both at home, and around their farm properties. They attended and supported several churches throughout the years. One of Eugene's favorite church activities was ushering and 'taking up collections', which gave him the opportunity to share some of his favorite past-times with friends…. conversations, socializing, and good, down-to-earth joking with others. Truly, Eugene's ultimate 'church' was in his fields, surrounded by nature's beauty, and reflecting on God's natural creations.
Survivors include four children, B. Eugene "Chip" Turlington of Chancetown, Pamela T. Widgeon and Paul of Belle Haven, VA, Kandice Bruno and Eric of Exmore, VA, and Peter Turlington and Catherine, of Onancock, VA; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and a niece and two nephews. In addition to his loving wife and parents, he was predeceased by a brother, G.T. Turlington, Jr.
A celebration of Eugene's life was held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 4:00 p.m., at Melfa United Methodist Church, with The Reverend Glenda Turlington officiating. Private family interment in the Turlington Home Place Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Melfa United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 276, Melfa, VA 23410.
Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 27, 2019