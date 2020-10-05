1/1
Barbara A. Davis
1937 - 2020
Barbara A. Davis

Salisbury - Barbara A. Davis of Salisbury, MD., passed on Friday, October 2, 2020. Born on July 22, 1937 in Philadelphia, PA., she was the daughter of the Clifton Phillips and Alma Phillips Culver.

Barbara was raised in Salisbury, MD., graduating from Wicomico High in Salisbury, MD., with the class of 1957. She attended classes at Howard Community College.

Barbara married Gerald (Jerry) Davis on July 19, 1958. They were saddened by the death of their son, Jeffrey Davis, who was killed in 1979 while serving in the U.S. Navy in San Diego, California.

She lived in Severna Park, Maryland for 40 years before returning to Salisbury all the while working in the optical field for 30 years in the Severna Park/Glen Burnie area.

Barbara loved doing needlepoint and was excellent at it. She also loved cooking and baking and entered her products at the Wicomico County fair. The first time she entered in 1966, she won BEST BAKER. She even baked gift baskets for several N.F.L. owners when their teams played in Baltimore.

E.A. Poe, her dog, will miss her every day.

A graveside service will be held at Wicomico Memorial Park on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Coastal Hospice, PO Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.






Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Wicomico Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
