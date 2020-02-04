|
Barbara Ann Perfette
Barbara Ann Perfette, passed away in her sleep on January 18th 2020. Barbara was born on September 26th 1934 in Salisbury, Maryland. She married Richard Paul Perfette in 1954 at Grace Methodist Church and was his devoted wife until Paul's passing in 2013. Her childhood was spent in Salisbury on Elizabeth Street with her parents; Ford and Elizabeth Seabrease. Barbara spent most of her time in Cherry Hill, NJ where she enjoyed life with Paul and her family.
Barbara was a woman of many talents and interests which were reflected in her daily life. She raised three daughters and then spent her time as a librarian and computer assistant in Cherry Hill, NJ. Her many interests included sewing, walking with her friends and cooking healthy meals for Paul. Barbara was always there to help with a kind word.
Barbara loved being active until Alzheimer's disease took its toll. She adored her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is survived by three daughters, seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren; Andrea Blandy (John Blandy), Suzanne Hayes and Tracy Mekal (Jeff Mekal). Grandchildren; Jacqueline Robertson (Kyle Robertson), Sarah Hayes, Katharine Malfregeot (James Malfregeot), Lauren Mekal, Caroline Hayes, Christopher Blandy and Stephanie Mekal. Great Grandchildren; Emilia Robertson and Maxwell Robertson.
Barbara will be remembered as a sweet and caring woman with a wonderful smile. Her gentleness and kindness could be felt whenever you were near her and she will be greatly missed.
Published in The Daily Times from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020