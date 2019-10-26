|
Barbara Ann Ryan, 78, of Salisbury, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Lakeside Assisted Living. Born in Queens, NY, she was the daughter of the late Porter Moseley and Blanche Savitski Moseley.
She was a home day care provider for over 21 years until 2011. Prior to this she was an assistant manager for Lad'n'Lassie. She enjoyed day trips, shopping at yard sales, trips to Lancaster, PA with her friends and especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Barbara is survived by her 3 children, Michael Ryan (Marlene) of Virginia Beach, Jeff Ryan of Mardela Springs, and Lori Engle (Richard) of Westover; 4 grandchildren, Amanda Marie Ryan, McKenna Anne Ryan, Emily Elizabeth Engle, and Jacob Ryan Engle; and a great grandchild, Luke Michael Ryan.
In addition to her parents, Barbara was also preceded in death by her husband, Terry Ryan, a brother, Edward Moseley, and a sister, Lillian Majors.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Holloway Funeral Home with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Officiating will be Pastor Joe Barnes.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Wicomico County Humane Society, 5130 Citation Drive, Salisbury, MD 21804.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804.
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019