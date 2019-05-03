Barbara Ann Shoemaker Cody



Snow Hill - Barbara Ann Shoemaker Cody, 84, of Snow Hill, MD, died on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Coastal Hospice at the Lake from congestive heart failure. Born on January 9, 1935 in Bristol, TN, she was the daughter of the late William M. and Hannah Plaskie Shoemaker.



Barbara worked for the First National Bank of Snow Hill and she and her husband owned and operated Cody's Service Center for 38 years. She was a volunteer coordinator for the Snow Hill Holiday Dinner Tour and was a tour guide for "Tillie the Tug." She was an active member of the Nassawango Country Club, as long as it was in existence, and was avid golfer and tennis player. She loved cats, classical music, old movies and was a history buff. She was a member of St. Frances DeSales Catholic Church in Salisbury, MD.



Barbara is survived by her devoted husband of 64 years, Charles Bryant Cody, Sr. of Snow Hill; three sons, William Charles Cody (Susan), James Edward Cody (Dana), Steven Henry Cody (Maureen) all of Snow Hill, MD; one step-son, Charles Bryant Cody, Jr. (Barbara Collins) of Willards, MD; eight grandchildren and one great grandchild.



A graveside funeral service will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Spence Baptist Church Cemetery, 7603 Spence Church Rd., Snow Hill, MD 21863. Rev. Ken Elligson will officiate. Family and friends will gather following the committal at the Spence Baptist Church Family Center.



In lieu of flowers or cards, contributions may be made to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.



Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 107 Vine Street, Pocomoke City, MD 21851. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.hollowayfh.com. Published in The Daily Times on May 3, 2019