Services
Anthony E. Ward Funeral Homes
30639 Hampden Ave.
Princess Anne, MD 21853
410-651-0153
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John Wesley United Methodist Church
Marion Station, MD
View Map
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Crisfield High School and Academy
Crisfield, MD
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
12:00 PM
Crisfield High School and Academy
Crisfield, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Thorpe-Waters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Ann Thorpe-Waters

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Ann Thorpe-Waters Obituary
Barbara Ann Thorpe-Waters

Crisfield - Barbara Ann Thorpe-Waters, 73, of Crisfield departed this life on Saturday, January 11, 2020.

She leaves to cherish precious memories with her children, Donald Lee Waters, Jr., Bryant Anthony Waters and Ryan Fredrick Waters (Calandra), all of Crisfield; 16 grandchildren, Donald Waters, III, Juanita Waters, Prentiss Ward, Marc Fontaine, Arion Maddox Waters, Heaven Nasuro, Bryant Waters, Jr., Ne'Brya Waters, Bry'Je Waters, Bry'Kie Waters, Tamia Barkley-Dashiell, Ryan Waters, Jr., Rykell Waters, Christian Waters, RyNaijah Waters, Ryniah Waters; nine great grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held 12:00 PM Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Crisfield High School and Academy in Crisfield where friends may call one hour prior. A viewing will also be held 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Friday, January 24, 2020 at John Wesley United Methodist Church in Marion Station. Interment will be at Mt. Peer Cemetery in Marion Station.

Funeral services entrusted to Anthony E. Ward, Jr. Funeral Home in Princess Anne. To send condolences visit www.anthonyeward.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -