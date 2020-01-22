|
Barbara Ann Thorpe-Waters
Crisfield - Barbara Ann Thorpe-Waters, 73, of Crisfield departed this life on Saturday, January 11, 2020.
She leaves to cherish precious memories with her children, Donald Lee Waters, Jr., Bryant Anthony Waters and Ryan Fredrick Waters (Calandra), all of Crisfield; 16 grandchildren, Donald Waters, III, Juanita Waters, Prentiss Ward, Marc Fontaine, Arion Maddox Waters, Heaven Nasuro, Bryant Waters, Jr., Ne'Brya Waters, Bry'Je Waters, Bry'Kie Waters, Tamia Barkley-Dashiell, Ryan Waters, Jr., Rykell Waters, Christian Waters, RyNaijah Waters, Ryniah Waters; nine great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held 12:00 PM Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Crisfield High School and Academy in Crisfield where friends may call one hour prior. A viewing will also be held 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Friday, January 24, 2020 at John Wesley United Methodist Church in Marion Station. Interment will be at Mt. Peer Cemetery in Marion Station.
Funeral services entrusted to Anthony E. Ward, Jr. Funeral Home in Princess Anne. To send condolences visit www.anthonyeward.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020