Barbara Brown Watson



Stockton, MD - Barbara Brown Watson, 86, of Stockton, passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019 at Hartley Hall Nursing Home in Pocomoke City, with her loved ones at her bedside. Born on April 28, 1932, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Hilda Tull Brown.



Following graduation from Atlantic High School in 1948, she worked as a teller in the banking industry, retiring from the Calvin B. Taylor Bank. She was a loving housewife, an avid reader and served faithfully as the organist, choir director and Sunday school teacher at Remson United Methodist Church for over 50 years. She also loved flowers, therefore floral tributes would be appreciated.



She is survived by one brother, Charles S. Brown and his wife Vera of Snow Hill; her nieces, Cindy Chesser, Barbara Bowlin and Carla Eichenmiller; her nephews, Roger, Bryan, David, Steve and Kevin Brown and Bruce, Rick and Curt Lambertson and several great and great-great nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William E. Watson in 2002; an infant sister, Cynthia Brown; one brother, Roger Brown, Sr. and one nephew, Gary Lambertson.



A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Holloway Funeral Home Pocomoke, Pocomoke City. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Rev. Bob Miller and Rick Lambertson will officiate. Interment will follow in Remson United Methodist Church Cemetery, 4249 Sheephouse Road, Pocomoke City, MD 21851. Barbara requested that everyone dress casually for her services. Jeans would definitely be appropriate.



Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 107 Vine Street, Pocomoke City, MD 21851. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.hollowayfh.com. Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 7, 2019