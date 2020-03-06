|
Barbara Clark
Barbara Clark attained the young age of 102. Beloved mother of Jean McKenna, Barbara Hayden, Duggan Peak and Delia Clark, grandmother of 9 and great grandmother of 4. Katherine Gibbs graduate, Interior Decorator, owner of the infamous 35 Virginia Ave. beach house, clothing store manager, and antique dealer. Longtime resident of Rehoboth where she believed there was "room" for all. She was a friend to many, kind to everyone, volunteer to numerous charities and to St. Edmond's. A woman who was strong, resilient, energetic and non-fatiguing. Always a lady, a bit of the Grand Dame, and always fashionable. Barbara left an impression upon all she met. A Celebration of Life will be held at All Saints Church, 18 Olive Ave., Rehoboth, on April 18, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. No flowers please.
Published in The Daily Times from Mar. 6 to Apr. 8, 2020