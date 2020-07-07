Barbara DeNight
Salisbury - Barbara DeNight, 78, of Salisbury, departed life in the arms of the lord on July 4, 2020.
Barbara was born in Berlin, Maryland to William Bryant and Virginia Cranfield on January 6, 1942. She married Austin DeNight and worked as a poultry grower the majority of her life. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was a member of the Sonrise Baptist Church in Berlin and a TOPS Group member. She loved to play the piano, crochet afghans, visit lighthouses, do puzzles and most of all be with her family.
Barbara is preceded in death by her beloved husband Austin Denight, son Franklin Bunting Jr.,
daughter Vicky Fogerty, sister Suzanne Donoway and brothers Robert, William and John.
Barbara is survived by son Bruce Bunting & wife Doris, daughter Valerie Sullivan and brother Daniel Bryant & Debbie. She also has 8 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at The Burbage Funeral Home with Pastor Daryl McCready officiating. Visiation is from 5-7 pm on July 9th & from 10-11am July 10th, followed by the service and burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park.
Memorials & Letters of condolence may be sent to the family via burbagefuneralhome.com
Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral home in Berlin.