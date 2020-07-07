1/1
Barbara DeNight
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara DeNight

Salisbury - Barbara DeNight, 78, of Salisbury, departed life in the arms of the lord on July 4, 2020.

Barbara was born in Berlin, Maryland to William Bryant and Virginia Cranfield on January 6, 1942. She married Austin DeNight and worked as a poultry grower the majority of her life. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was a member of the Sonrise Baptist Church in Berlin and a TOPS Group member. She loved to play the piano, crochet afghans, visit lighthouses, do puzzles and most of all be with her family.

Barbara is preceded in death by her beloved husband Austin Denight, son Franklin Bunting Jr.,

daughter Vicky Fogerty, sister Suzanne Donoway and brothers Robert, William and John.

Barbara is survived by son Bruce Bunting & wife Doris, daughter Valerie Sullivan and brother Daniel Bryant & Debbie. She also has 8 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at The Burbage Funeral Home with Pastor Daryl McCready officiating. Visiation is from 5-7 pm on July 9th & from 10-11am July 10th, followed by the service and burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park.

Memorials & Letters of condolence may be sent to the family via burbagefuneralhome.com

Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral home in Berlin.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Burbage Funeral Home - Berlin, MD - Berlin
Send Flowers
JUL
10
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Burbage Funeral Home - Berlin, MD - Berlin
Send Flowers
JUL
10
Service
11:00 AM
Burbage Funeral Home - Berlin, MD - Berlin
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Burbage Funeral Home - Berlin, MD - Berlin
108 William Street
Berlin, MD 21811
(410) 641-2111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved