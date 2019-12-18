|
|
Barbara E. Tyndall
Pittsville - Barbara Tyndall, 84, of Pittsville, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at her home. Born in Snow Hill, she was the daughter of the late Cornelius and Pearl Smack.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, Richard Tyndall in 1986 and by her son Randy Tyndall in 2002. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Marvel, Straughn, Dorsey and Robert, as well as her sisters, Margaret Davis, Dorothy Baker and Eleanor Adrian.
She is survived by her daughters, Wanda Donaway, Irene Baker, Teresa Tyndall, niece Helen Baily Smith, who was thought of as a daughter. She is survived by her sister Betty Jo Littleton of Parsonsburg.
She has one granddaughter Lisa Bostic, and five grandsons, Nathan Baker, Matthew Petey, (PJ) and Justin Donaway, fourteen great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews who all meant so much to her.
She was a retired poultry grower for 55 years, and a seamstress at home. She loved to sew, do ceramics, and make homemade quilts, and refurnish furniture. She was always there whenever anyone needed an extra hand in doing a project.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, December 20th at 11:00 AM at Jerusalem Church Cemetery on Forest Grove Rd and Old Ocean City Rd. in Parsonsburg. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Powellville Ladies Auxiliary, Powellville Volunteer Fire Company, or Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21804. Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019