1/1
Barbara G. Laws
1914 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Gimbal Laws, age 105, died on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the Berlin Nursing Home. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late John and Katherine Frehs.

She was preceded in death by her husband James M. Laws. Surviving, are her sons, James M. Laws, Jr and his wife Suzanne of NJ, and John T Laws and his wife Elizabeth of Berlin. There are two grandchildren, Suzanne Haga, (Kevin), and James M. Laws, lll, and two great-grandchildren, Kyle and Maggie Haga. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews. Especially close to her was a nephew Mike Handforth and his wife Gwynn. She was preceded in death by her brother, Nicholas Frehs, and sister, Anna Frehs.

Mrs. Laws had been a homemaker, and a member of Epiphany Episcopal Church in Timonium, MD. She enjoyed gardening and bridge in her spare time. In earlier years her cottage industry was crafting paper-cut lampshades. An artform from a bygone era.

Cremation followed her death. No formal services are planned at this time. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com . Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burbage Funeral Home - Berlin, MD - Berlin
108 William Street
Berlin, MD 21811
(410) 641-2111
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Burbage Funeral Home - Berlin, MD - Berlin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved