Barbara Gimbal Laws, age 105, died on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the Berlin Nursing Home. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late John and Katherine Frehs.
She was preceded in death by her husband James M. Laws. Surviving, are her sons, James M. Laws, Jr and his wife Suzanne of NJ, and John T Laws and his wife Elizabeth of Berlin. There are two grandchildren, Suzanne Haga, (Kevin), and James M. Laws, lll, and two great-grandchildren, Kyle and Maggie Haga. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews. Especially close to her was a nephew Mike Handforth and his wife Gwynn. She was preceded in death by her brother, Nicholas Frehs, and sister, Anna Frehs.
Mrs. Laws had been a homemaker, and a member of Epiphany Episcopal Church in Timonium, MD. She enjoyed gardening and bridge in her spare time. In earlier years her cottage industry was crafting paper-cut lampshades. An artform from a bygone era.
Cremation followed her death. No formal services are planned at this time. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com
. Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.