Barbara H. Payne



Hebron - Barbara H. Payne, 87, of Hebron, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at her home. Born in Leesburg, VA, she was the daughter of the late Richard Huckstep Holt and Mildred Alberta Derby, and stepfather, Minor J. Kavanaugh.



She is survived by five children: Laura Holt Hamilton of Sterling, VA, Linda Carroll Hamilton of New Orleans, LA, Leslie Hamilton Freas of Mount Laurel, NJ, Carroll Stanford Hamilton II of Elkton, MD, and Jeffrey Lee Payne & his wife, Mary of Albuquerque, NM; as well as by ten grandchildren and one great granddaughter.



In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husbands, Carroll Stanford Hamilton and Leslie J. Payne Jr.; and a brother, John Kavanaugh.



Barbara was a longtime member of Wicomico Presbyterian Church. For a number of years, she participated in Friends of Poplar Hill and took great pride in contributing to the Mansion's gardens. She volunteered at the Junior Board at PRMC. Barbara enjoyed playing bridge in a Pocomoke City bridge club for nearly 50 years, and she loved gardening, reading, horses, and her pets.



The family will conduct private graveside memorial services.



The family would like to acknowledge and thank Coastal Hospice and Alana for their dedicated and loving care of Barbara for many years.



Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804.