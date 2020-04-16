Services
Stewart Funeral Home By Holloway And Downey, P.A. - Salisbury
821 West Road
Salisbury, MD 21801
410-742-1297
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara I. Jones

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara I. Jones Obituary
Barbara I. Jones

Salisbury - Barbara Irene Curtis-Jones, 81, departed this life on Monday, April 13, 2020 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, Maryland.

A private graveside service will be held Monday, April 20, 2020. Due to limitations on gatherings, guests are encouraged to leave condolences to the family at www.thestewartfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Stewart Funeral Home by Holloway & Downey, P.A., 821 West Road, Salisbury, MD 21801
Published in The Daily Times from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -