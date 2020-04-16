|
|
Barbara I. Jones
Salisbury - Barbara Irene Curtis-Jones, 81, departed this life on Monday, April 13, 2020 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, Maryland.
A private graveside service will be held Monday, April 20, 2020. Due to limitations on gatherings, guests are encouraged to leave condolences to the family at www.thestewartfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are in the care of Stewart Funeral Home by Holloway & Downey, P.A., 821 West Road, Salisbury, MD 21801
Published in The Daily Times from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020