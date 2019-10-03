|
Barbara Jean Bowden
Berlin - Barbara Jean Bowden, 83, of Berlin, passed away October 1, 2019. Born on July 22, 1936 in Springfield, MO, she was the daughter of Clair and Louise Siefken.
Barbara is survived by her daughters, Tammy Doughtie and her husband Wayne, Donna Church, and Renee Corbin and her partner Jim Trythall; 6 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great-grandchildren; siblings Saundra Wood, William Clair Siefken Jr., Judy Post, and Jane King. Barbara is preceded in death by parents William Clair Siefken Sr. and Velma Louise Siefken; granddaughter Sandra Corbin.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Sunday, October 6, 2019 at 2:00pm at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service from 1:00pm until 2:00pm. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Rd., Salisbury, MD 21804.
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 3, 2019