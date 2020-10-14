Barbara Jeanne Schaeffer
Quantico - Barbara Jeanne Schaeffer, 72, passed away peacefully at her home in Quantico, Maryland on October 10th with her loving husband and daughter by her side.
Daughter of the late Charles J. Hickey and Anna R. (Gallagher) Hickey, Barbara was born February 27, 1948 at John's Hopkins and raised in Baltimore County. She studied Architecture at Virginia Tech and spent years in the printing and publishing industry in the Baltimore area before moving to Maryland's Eastern Shore in 1981 where she worked in radio and real estate.
On the shore, Barbara lived with her family in Ocean Pines, Piney Point and Quantico where her greatest passion was making a house a home filled with love and beauty. From drawing house plans and interior design to landscaping and gardening, her talents shined bright in every detail.
An avid golfer, she was an active member of the Green Hill Golf & Country Club 9-Hole Ladies Group. She also enjoyed reading, boating, bowling, her ladies card group, and many family vacations and cruises to tropical destinations.
Described by her best friend as "the epitome of friendship," she will be remembered for her generous spirit and her smiling blue eyes.
Barbara is survived by her adoring husband of 42 years, Don Schaeffer, daughter Kelly J. Schaeffer, brother Charles J. Hickey II, her sister-in-law Carole Hickey, as well as many nieces and nephews.
There will be no funeral service per her concern for everyone's safety during this time.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com
to express condolences to the family