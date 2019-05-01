Barbara Jones



Parsonsburg - Barbara Jones, 72, of Parsonsburg, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at her home. Born on January 19, 1947 in Salisbury, MD, she was the daughter of the late Thomas W. and Frances W. Gibbons Jones. Following graduation from Wicomico High School, Barbara received an Associate of Arts degree in accounting from Strayer Junior College. She was employed as Office Manager for Dr. Alfred Beattie's orthodontics practice for over twenty years. She also co-founded Magnolia Transportation with her husband John and served as the company's Chief Financial Officer for over 20 years.



Simply put, Barbara was a kind, compassionate woman. True to her nature of giving back, Barbara was a member of and volunteer recorder for the Salisbury Kennel Club, a supporter of Women Supporting Women, and a bell ringer during the Christmas holidays for the Salvation Army. She loved dogs and horses and was a master trainer of both. Lunching with friends and actively maintaining all of her relationships were priorities for her. In recent years she, John, and dogs Maggie, Daphne, and Maddie delighted in traveling the United States in their motor home.



Barbara is survived by her husband John Carroll of Parsonsburg; a mother-in-law, Shirley Carroll; a sister-in-law, Susan Hubbard and her husband John; a brother-in-law, Skip Carroll and his wife Helen; her beloved dogs Maggie and Maddie; and countless friends.



A celebration of Barbara's life will be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 in the church hall of Jerusalem United Methodist Church in Parsonsburg, MD, at 1:00. Friends and family may visit with the family one hour prior to the memorial service, which will be followed by a reception.



In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Barbara's honor to the following organizations: Salisbury Maryland Kennel Club, 31663 Winterplace Parkway, Salisbury, MD 21804; Women Supporting Women, 1320 Belmont Avenue, Suite 402, Salisbury, MD 21804.



Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. To send condolences to the family, please visit www. HollowayFH.com. Published in The Daily Times on May 1, 2019