Barbara Jones
Capeville - Barbara W. Jones, 70, of Capeville, Virginia, departed this life on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Eastville, Virginia, Barbara was the daughter of the late Robert L. Downing, Sr. and Edna Mayfield Widgeon. She was affectionately known as "Lolly" by her grandchildren. Barbara was a dedicated nurse for twenty-four years at the Heritage Hall Nursing Center in Nassawadox.
Graveside services were held at First Baptist Cemetery, Capeville, Virginia. Arrangements were by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Inc., Accomac.
Lolly leaves to cherish her fond memories: husband, Franklin E. Jones, Sr.; daughter, Francethia E. Church; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; five sisters, Lucy Lawrence, Ruby Lawrence, Lillian Lister, Annis Downing and Marie Church; three brothers, Robert Lawrence, Robert L. Downing, Jr., and James Downing, Sr.; one daughter-in-law; two sisters-in-law; two brothers-in-law; one uncle; one aunt; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The Daily Times from Apr. 10 to Apr. 15, 2020