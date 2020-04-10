Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Jones

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Jones Obituary
Barbara Jones

Capeville - Barbara W. Jones, 70, of Capeville, Virginia, departed this life on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Eastville, Virginia, Barbara was the daughter of the late Robert L. Downing, Sr. and Edna Mayfield Widgeon. She was affectionately known as "Lolly" by her grandchildren. Barbara was a dedicated nurse for twenty-four years at the Heritage Hall Nursing Center in Nassawadox.

Graveside services were held at First Baptist Cemetery, Capeville, Virginia. Arrangements were by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Inc., Accomac.

Lolly leaves to cherish her fond memories: husband, Franklin E. Jones, Sr.; daughter, Francethia E. Church; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; five sisters, Lucy Lawrence, Ruby Lawrence, Lillian Lister, Annis Downing and Marie Church; three brothers, Robert Lawrence, Robert L. Downing, Jr., and James Downing, Sr.; one daughter-in-law; two sisters-in-law; two brothers-in-law; one uncle; one aunt; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The Daily Times from Apr. 10 to Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -