Services
Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home - Selbyville
19 South Main St. P.O. Box Box 267
Selbyville, DE 19975
(302) 436-8421
For more information about
Barbara Parsons
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Bethany United Methodist Church
205 Market St.
Pocomoke City, MD
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Bethany United Methodist Church
205 Market St
Pocomoke City, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Parsons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara L. Parsons


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Barbara L. Parsons Obituary
Barbara L. Parsons

Pocomoke City - Barbara L. Parsons, age 78, of Pocomoke City died Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. She was born in Hopeton, VA and was the daughter of the late Garland and Louise (Ewell) Chesser.

Barbara retired from Venable's Cleaners in Pocomoke City where she worked for over 30 years. She was a former member of Pocomoke City Vol. Fire Co. Ladies Auxiliary and attended Bethany United Methodist Church in Pocomoke.

She is survived by two sons, Jay A. Parsons and fiancée Phyllis Atkins of Salisbury and Eric D. Parsons and wife Laurie of Pocomoke City; two daughters, Kim P. Todd and husband Casey of Crisfield and Amy P. Bishop and husband Bryan of Berlin; nine grandchildren, Abby Todd, Josh Todd (Kristina), Allie Todd, Jessie Long (Zack), Tyler Parsons, Lindsey Parsons, Lydia Parsons, Bry Bishop (Emily) and Wyatt Bishop; five great-grandchildren, Geordan, Madi, Brayden, Graham and Blair.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jackie Mann Parsons in 1997 and a brother, Donald Chesser.

A funeral service will be held at 2pm on Wednesday, May 1 at Bethany United Methodist Church 205 Market St. in Pocomoke City. Friends may call from 12pm to 2pm at the church. Burial will be in First Baptist Cemetery in Pocomoke City.

Donations may be made in her memory to Pocomoke City Vol. Fire Co., 1410 Market Street, Pocomoke City, MD 21851.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now