Barbara L. Parsons
Pocomoke City - Barbara L. Parsons, age 78, of Pocomoke City died Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. She was born in Hopeton, VA and was the daughter of the late Garland and Louise (Ewell) Chesser.
Barbara retired from Venable's Cleaners in Pocomoke City where she worked for over 30 years. She was a former member of Pocomoke City Vol. Fire Co. Ladies Auxiliary and attended Bethany United Methodist Church in Pocomoke.
She is survived by two sons, Jay A. Parsons and fiancée Phyllis Atkins of Salisbury and Eric D. Parsons and wife Laurie of Pocomoke City; two daughters, Kim P. Todd and husband Casey of Crisfield and Amy P. Bishop and husband Bryan of Berlin; nine grandchildren, Abby Todd, Josh Todd (Kristina), Allie Todd, Jessie Long (Zack), Tyler Parsons, Lindsey Parsons, Lydia Parsons, Bry Bishop (Emily) and Wyatt Bishop; five great-grandchildren, Geordan, Madi, Brayden, Graham and Blair.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jackie Mann Parsons in 1997 and a brother, Donald Chesser.
A funeral service will be held at 2pm on Wednesday, May 1 at Bethany United Methodist Church 205 Market St. in Pocomoke City. Friends may call from 12pm to 2pm at the church. Burial will be in First Baptist Cemetery in Pocomoke City.
Donations may be made in her memory to Pocomoke City Vol. Fire Co., 1410 Market Street, Pocomoke City, MD 21851.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 28, 2019