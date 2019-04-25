|
|
Barbara Lois Taylor
New Church, VA - Barbara Lois Taylor, 66, of New Church, VA, passed away peacefully Monday, April 22, 2019 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center after a very courageous and hard-fought battle with cancer.
Born April 13, 1953, she was the daughter of the late Agnes Bull Taylor and Eldred Marshall Taylor of Sign Post, VA.
Barbara is survived by her sisters, Margaret Ann Miles of Manassas, VA, and Janet Cope (Dave) of McLean, VA; her brother, Don Taylor (Lynn) of Salisbury, MD; her sister-in-law, Rosalie Daley (Bill) of Onancock, VA; her nieces, Jenny Haga of Lynchburg, VA, Lynne Carter (Ryan) of St. Augustine, FL, Caroline Cope of Arlington, VA, Stacey Taylor (Curtis) of Salisbury, MD, and Molly Taylor of Orlando, FL; her nephews, Chris Miles of Sign Post, VA, Andrew Cope (Karen) of Reston, VA, and Ken Taylor (Amberly) of Baltimore, MD; her great-nieces Delaney (Ronnie) Taylor of Atlantic, VA, Virginia Haga of Lynchburg, VA, Sydney Taylor of Snow Hill, MD, Lily Miles of Gargatha, VA, and Sally Carter of St. Augustine, FL; her great-nephews Ben Ross of Kingston, PA , Miles Carter of St. Augustine, FL, and Taylor Cope of Reston, VA; her great-great-nephew, Camden Wilkinson of Atlantic, VA. She is also survived by her aunt Frances Belote and many beloved cousins and friends. She was predeceased by her brother Tommy Taylor, her brother-in-law Jimmy Miles and her nephew Brian Taylor.
She graduated from Atlantic High School in 1971 and from Madison College (now JMU) in 1975. Her teaching career began at Northampton High School in 1975, where she taught Home Economics for five years and coached the cheerleading squad. In 1980, she moved to Accomack County, where she taught Home Economics, which evolved to Family and Consumer Science, for a total of 19 years at Mary Nottingham Smith Middle School and Arcadia High School. She was passionate and intentional in her lessons of food preparation and presentation, etiquette and being thoughtful and generous with your time, leaving a lasting impression on countless students with many regaling her years later of what a difference she made in their lives and in their homes.
Barbara was also employed by Lankford Sysco and Sandler Foods in the food service industry. In addition, Barbara had her own catering business where she quickly established a sought-after reputation for incredibly delicious food and a keen eye for beautiful presentations. While she created many amazing dishes and desserts, she was famous for her chocolate chip cookies, yeast rolls and cheesecakes.
Barbara was reared in and was an active member of Sign Post United Methodist Church. Her funeral will be held there Saturday, April 27, 2019 with a viewing at 10:00 a.m. and service at 11:00 a.m., with The Reverend Barbara Parker officiating. Interment will follow at Remson United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to New Church Volunteer Fire & Rescue, P.O. Box 218, New Church, VA 23415; Greenbackville Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box, P.O. 156, Greenbackville, VA 23356; the Gary Sinise Foundation, P.O. Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA 91365 (garysinisefoundation.org/donate/); or to Sign Post UMC, P.O. Box 5, Greenbackville, VA 23356.
Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements by the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 25, 2019