Barbara Louise Reid Henderson
Pocomoke City - Barbara Louise Reid Henderson, 92, passed away of natural causes on Monday, May 11, 2020, surrounded by family, at Brightview Rolling Hills Senior Living Center in Catonsville, Maryland.
The daughter of George William Reid and Virgie Payne Reid, she was born on July 3, 1927 in Welbourne, Maryland. She resided in Pocomoke City, Maryland until April, 2015 when she moved to Catonsville, Maryland.
Barbara was a member of Salem United Methodist Church and the Pocomoke City Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary. She enjoyed volunteering at the Pocomoke City MAC Center. She was a homemaker and assisted her husband in running his business, George's Furniture, located in Pocomoke City. In 1969 she started working for the United States Postal Service in Pocomoke City, as a substitute rural letter carrier and eventually became a full-time clerk at the post office. She retired in 1989 after twenty years of service.
In retirement she continued her volunteer involvement in the organizations list above, managed the home front and always found time to welcome the grandchildren for an extended summer vacation on the Eastern Shore. Chicken and dumplings, lemon butter and steamed clams were always on the menu.
Barbara was preceded in death by her loving husband of sixty eight years, George (Sonny) Henderson in 2015 and sisters Eleanor Bunting and Betty Ann Fisher. She is survived by one son, William (Bill) Henderson and his wife Nancy of Catonsville, Maryland, two grandchildren, Emily Horvath and husband Tray of Austin, Texas and Christian Henderson and wife Melissa of Arbutus, Maryland and three great grandchildren, Hunter Horvath, Molly Henderson and Liam Henderson. Also surviving are nieces Teresa Purdue, Barbara Lusby, Donna Darby and nephew Marvin Bunting and several great nieces and nephews.
Due to current restrictions, on large gatherings, a small private graveside service limited to close family will be held.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:
Gilchrist Hospice Care, Inc.
11311 McCormick Road
Suite 350
Hunt Valley, MD. 21031
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 107 Vine Street, Pocomoke City, MD 21851. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.hollowayfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times from May 13 to May 14, 2020