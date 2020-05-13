Services
Holloway Funeral Home - Pocomoke
107 Vine Street
Pocomoke City, MD 21851
(410) 957-0224
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Henderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Louise Reid Henderson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Louise Reid Henderson Obituary
Barbara Louise Reid Henderson

Pocomoke City - Barbara Louise Reid Henderson, 92, passed away of natural causes on Monday, May 11, 2020, surrounded by family, at Brightview Rolling Hills Senior Living Center in Catonsville, Maryland.

The daughter of George William Reid and Virgie Payne Reid, she was born on July 3, 1927 in Welbourne, Maryland. She resided in Pocomoke City, Maryland until April, 2015 when she moved to Catonsville, Maryland.

Barbara was a member of Salem United Methodist Church and the Pocomoke City Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary. She enjoyed volunteering at the Pocomoke City MAC Center. She was a homemaker and assisted her husband in running his business, George's Furniture, located in Pocomoke City. In 1969 she started working for the United States Postal Service in Pocomoke City, as a substitute rural letter carrier and eventually became a full-time clerk at the post office. She retired in 1989 after twenty years of service.

In retirement she continued her volunteer involvement in the organizations list above, managed the home front and always found time to welcome the grandchildren for an extended summer vacation on the Eastern Shore. Chicken and dumplings, lemon butter and steamed clams were always on the menu.

Barbara was preceded in death by her loving husband of sixty eight years, George (Sonny) Henderson in 2015 and sisters Eleanor Bunting and Betty Ann Fisher. She is survived by one son, William (Bill) Henderson and his wife Nancy of Catonsville, Maryland, two grandchildren, Emily Horvath and husband Tray of Austin, Texas and Christian Henderson and wife Melissa of Arbutus, Maryland and three great grandchildren, Hunter Horvath, Molly Henderson and Liam Henderson. Also surviving are nieces Teresa Purdue, Barbara Lusby, Donna Darby and nephew Marvin Bunting and several great nieces and nephews.

Due to current restrictions, on large gatherings, a small private graveside service limited to close family will be held.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:

Gilchrist Hospice Care, Inc.

11311 McCormick Road

Suite 350

Hunt Valley, MD. 21031

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 107 Vine Street, Pocomoke City, MD 21851. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.hollowayfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times from May 13 to May 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holloway Funeral Home - Pocomoke
Download Now