Barbara Lumley
Quinby - Barbara Ann Downing Lumley, known to many as "Bobby", died July 21, 2019, in Onancock, VA. Barbara was born in Eastville, VA on August 4, 1942 to Otho William "Friday" Downing and Mozella Woods Downing. She is survived by her devoted daughter, Diana Carol Lumley of Parksley, VA; brother, Otho William "Bill" Downing Jr. of Seaford, DE; nephew, Keith Downing of Martinsville, VA; nephew, Jamie Willis of Eastville; her loving companion and partner, Wayne Bell of Quinby, VA; and close family members: Wendy Bell, George and Dee Colonna, Ruby Downing, and many great nieces, nephews and cousins. Barbara always made time to visit and celebrate important moments in the lives of family and friends. She is known to all for her gorgeous smile and unique and infectious laugh. She will be greatly missed.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Mozella and Otho Downing, her husband, Charles Lumley, her mother and father-in-law, Gladys and James Rutherford Lumley, as well as her sister-in-law, Dorothy Willis, niece, Debbie Colonna and nephew, Larry Willis.
She served the Federal Government her entire career and received many outstanding service awards. She is fondly remembered by the people she worked with. Barbara was a leader in the ABWA, American Business Women's Association, and contributed significantly to help further education and equality for women.
Barbara was a member of Smith's Chapel United Methodist Church in Quinby. She graduated from Northampton High School in 1960 and attended Mary Washington College for one year.
The staff at The Hermitage (now Commonwealth Senior Living) have lovingly cared for Barbara and formed a special bond with her daughter Diana. Barbara was a positive influence on people her entire life.
A Remembrance and Memorial service will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 2:00 PM at The Hermitage (Commonwealth Senior Living) in Onancock, VA with Reverend Robert Fletcher officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or Eastern Shore Food Bank, P. O. Box 518, Onley, VA 23418.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com
Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.
Published in The Daily Times on July 27, 2019