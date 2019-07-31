|
|
Barbara Lynn Howe
- - Barbara Lynn Howe went home to the Lord on July 15, 2019. With her family by her side, she lost her long brave battle with lung disease at her home in Maryland.
Born to Gertrude and Earle Geyer on January 8, 1942 in Darby PA. She graduated from Haverford High School in 1960.
She worked in many sales positions and owned her own Advertising Business from 1991 until retirement in 2004.
She is survived by her loving husband Ron of 37 years, 2 children: Debbie (Tom) Travers, Ken Gage. 1 sister, Chris Geyer. Grandchildren Jess, John, Zach, Zane, Bruce.
She retired to the Eastern Shore of Maryland in 2004. She loved traveling, bible studies, photography, and card games.
She started her own visitation Ministry in Berlin Maryland, visiting homebound church members on a weekly basis and started an email prayer ministry. She ran numerous bus trips to Sight and Sound in Lancaster, PA and Woman of Faith. Barbara also started "The No Hats Ladies," a lunch club that met twice a month. She loved and cherished spending time with family and friends.
In lieu of flowers send donations to Community Church at Ocean Pines or Coastal Hospice at www.coastalhospice.org.
A Celebration of Life service was held on 7/29/19 at Community Church at Ocean Pines, 11227 Race Track Road, Maryland 21811.
Published in The Daily Times from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019