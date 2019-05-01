Barbara Lynne Ryan



Salisbury - Barbara Lynne Ryan, 81, of Salisbury died on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Delmar Manor Assisted Living in Delmar, MD. Born on December 7, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Clarence Ingersoll and Alice Nelson Burton.



Barbara worked for Peninsula Insurance and retired from there after 23 years of service. She loved to yard sale, cook, sew and decorate her home. She will be remembered for her willingness to do anything to help anyone. Her family, especially her grandchildren, were very special to her.



She is survived by her daughter, Beth Lewis; son, Scott Jestice and his wife, Jan; stepchildren, Karen Azbell and her husband Mark and Michael Ryan and his girlfriend Connie Allen; six grandchildren, Kristen Taylor and her husband Ryan, Ryan Azbell, Dillon Lewis, Jessica Lewis, Jack Jestice and Tony Jones; a great-grandson, Zachary Taylor and several nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" Kenneth Ryan who passed away September of 2018.



A private service will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.



Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.hollowayfh.com. Published in The Daily Times on May 1, 2019