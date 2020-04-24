|
|
Barbara Natalie Filippelli
Salisbury - Barbara Natalie Filippelli, 81, of Salisbury MD passed away on April 21, 2020.
The fifth of seven siblings Barbara grew up riding horses, ice skating, making mischief and creating life-long friendships in Deer Lake, PA. After high school she entered nursing school in Harrisburg, PA where she received her RN training, collected even more life-long friends and met a young man named Danny (Earl) Filippelli. They married in 1960 and have traveled the following sixty years of life together, filling them with love, laughter, a few tears, and many cherished memories.
In 1968 Barbara, Danny and their daughters Pam and Jill moved to Salisbury MD with son, Mark, arriving shortly thereafter. Barbara was a devoted mother. By example she inspired independence, creativity, curiosity, respect and kindness in her children. She embraced her new life in Salisbury and made many more friends through her work as a nurse in the ICU at Peninsula General Hospital (now PRMC) and membership in the local Newcomer's Club. As a couple, Barbara and Danny formed a dinner club with a group of friends. "Gourmet Club" has endured for nearly 50 years sharing meals, memories and good times too numerous to count.
Barbara eventually left hospital nursing to become a school nurse at Pinehurst Elementary School. True to form, many of the staff became treasured friends and her former students still love to share the ways in which Mrs. Filippelli touched their lives.
Ready for a new challenge, Barbara left nursing in the late 1970's to begin a sales career with New York Life. Over 30+ years as a life insurance agent she became a respected member of the local business community, a mentor to young colleagues as well as a trusted friend and advisor to her many clients. Barbara loved the life insurance industry and never stopped learning, earning numerous expert designations and achieving elite memberships. It must also be noted however that this desire to advance professionally did not extend to the business innovation known as the computer. Her dislike of new technology was legendary among the tech support staff who no doubt drew straws over taking her calls.
In the mid 1980's as grandchildren began to arrive, Barbara and Danny (Earl) bought a fixer upper summer cottage in Silver Beach, VA. For the next 30 years "The Cottage" was Barbara's happy place where she swam in the bay, captured magnificent sunsets, indulged her passion for DIY projects, and made priceless memories with Danny and her seven grandchildren.
Barbara's legacy is the example she set every day of her life. She sought out the spark of joy in every situation. She was kind to everyone and generous with her time and resources. She embraced adventure and never missed an opportunity to learn something new (except computers). She was grateful for every act of kindness and forgave without hesitation. She brought out the very best in everyone and reflected it back. She battled a devastating disease with courage, humility and grace. If Barbara has touched your life, you are lucky indeed. Please honor her by following her example and passing on the light of her spirit to others.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents Bertha and Luther Griesel and sister, Ruth Norris. She is survived by her husband Danny (Earl), children Pam and Richard Morris, Jill and David Myslinski, Mark and Tamara Filippelli, grandchildren Bradley and Hannah Morris, David and Layla Morris, Alexander and Saiyo Vizard, Madelyn Morris, Makenzie Vizard, Daniel Filippelli and Christopher Filippelli, great grandchildren, Owen Morris and Sawyer Morris, sisters Jane Faust, Nancy Miller, Carol Eckroth, Cheri Tobin and brother David Griesel who will forever miss her presence in our lives and will carry her in our hearts.
The congregation of St Alban's church has been Barbara's spiritual home for many years. The opportunity to serve in many capacities brought her much happiness and her fellow parishioners were beloved friends. Our appreciation for the love and support from her St. Alban's family cannot be overstated.
Barbara's final months were spent in the loving care of the staff at Chesapeake Manor Assisted Living. We are deeply grateful for each and every staff member who cared for her as if she was their own mother.
A joyful celebration of Barbara's life will be held as soon as it is safe for all those who loved her to gather. Should you wish to make a donation in her memory, please choose or her favorite charity, Coastal Hospice.
Published in The Daily Times from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020