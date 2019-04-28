|
|
Barbara S. Banks
Salisbury - Barbara S. Banks, 81, died Friday, April 26, 2019, at Wicomico Nursing Home in Salisbury. Born in Fruitland, she was the daughter of the late Marion and Hazel Stevenson.
She was a graduate of Wicomico High School in Salisbury. She raised children, chickens and grains.
She is survived by daughters Lynda Gray and her husband Ted, of Snow Hill, Melanie Wilber and her husband Gary, of Delmar, and Marybeth Banks, of De Queen, AR and grandchildren David Gray of Lancaster, PA, Sarah Wilber of Frederick, MD, and Amy Wilber of Columbus, OH.
Her body was donated to the Anatomy Board of Maryland. No formal service is planned at this time.
Mrs. Banks' family wishes to express their appreciation to everyone who has provided care, kindness and support.
Contributions may be made in her memory to: Faith Community Church, 219 N. Division Street, Salisbury, MD 21801.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 28, 2019