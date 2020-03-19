|
Barbara White
Painter - Barbara Ann Turner White, 70, of Painter, Virginia, departed this life peacefully on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at her residence.
Born in Painter, Virginia, Barbara was the daughter of the late Melvin Bailey and Emma T. Stanley, her biological parents. She was reared by her loving parents, the late Robert and Nellie T. Bull. Barbara was united in holy matrimony on December 22,1984 to Charlie E. White. She was affectionately known as "Fuzzy" by her family and friends. In 2006, she retired from her position as a Pharmacy Technician at Shore Memorial Hospital.
Funeral services were held at the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, Virginia, with Rev. Jesse Thomas officiating. Interment was in the Shiloh Baptist Cemetery, Painter.
Barbara leaves to cherish her memories: her loving husband and caregiver, Charlie White; two daughters, Kia Davis and Renelda White; two grandchildren; a great-granddaughter; three sisters, Loretta Holloman, Marva West, and Leonyer Richardson; brother, Melvin Bailey; two sisters-in-law; two brothers-in-law; one uncle; one aunt; several special cousins and friends; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Published in The Daily Times from Mar. 19 to Mar. 25, 2020