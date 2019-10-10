|
|
Barry David Grim
Ocean View - Barry David Grim, age 76, passed away on Thursday, September 26 at his home in Ocean View, Delaware.
Born May 23, 1943, he is survived by his wife of 39 years Tara Funk Grim, and children Troy Grim of Fleetwood, Pa; Dwayne Grim of Brentwood, New Hampshire; Garrett Grim of Robbinsville, NC; Jennifer Stutzman of Delmar, Md.; and Daniel Sweeney III of Longport, NJ. He is also survived by his sister Aloma Nagel of Boyertown, PA as well as his four grandchildren; Jessica and Casey Grim, Zachary Grim, and Addison Stutzman.
A native of Boyertown, Pa., Barry proudly served in the US Army in Laos. After service to his country, he began his career as a registered professional engineer working for the State of Pennsylvania and developed his own construction company. Retiring early, he was also a realtor and real estate developer in Bethany Beach, DE. Throughout his life he was an avid hunter, fisherman, and sailor. Barry was a loving and supportive husband, loving father and doting grandfather.
An opportunity to share memories and stories with members of the family will be held at Twin Turrets, 11 E Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown, Pa. on Sunday, October 20 from 1-3 pm.
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 10 to Oct. 16, 2019