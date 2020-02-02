|
|
Barry Ewell Fisher
CHINCOTEAGUE ISLAND - Barry Ewell Fisher, 87, of Chincoteague Island, VA passed away on January 31, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on Chincoteague Island, VA on October 27, 1932 to the late Floyd and Mary Elizabeth (Ewell) Fisher. He was a graduate of Chincoteague High School Class of 1951, where he was vice president of his class and played football. He served in the United States Coast Guard as a Senior Chief Boatswain Mate for 23 years. He served in the Vietnam War, was stationed in Ocean City, MD as officer in charge and ended his military career as Drill Instructor at Cape May, NJ. in 1974. He loved football so much that he played for the United States Coast Guard Team. After retirement from the Coast Guard in 1974, he never gave up his love of water so he did some sea clamming and gill netting. In 1975 he founded and operated Fisher Marine Construction which his son Dean still carries on today.
He was a member of American Legion Post #159 and Accomack Masonic Lodge #243.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his first wife of 47 years, Shirley Louise (Bloxom) Fisher.
Barry is survived by his loving spouse of 18 years, Margaret "Peggy" Jones Fisher of Chincoteague Island, VA; two sons, Garry Fisher and his wife Beth of Chincoteague Island, VA, Dean Fisher and his fiancé' Desiree McDermott of Chincoteague Island, VA; three granddaughters, Kathryn Carpenter and her husband Daniel of Virginia Beach, VA, Lauren Bowden and her husband Stephen of Chincoteague Island, VA, at Christine Bair and her husband Jon of Lancaster, PA; and three great grandchildren. He was respected and loved by his stepchildren: Leslie Hirth and husband Douglas; Toni Belmont (dec.), Sean Daisey and wife Lynn, all of PA; nine step grandchildren, and sixteen step-great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, February 4, 2020, 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm at Salyer Funeral Home, Inc., Chincoteague Island, VA with a Masonic Service at 7:30 Pm.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at 2:00 pm at the Chincoteague Church of God, Chincoteague Island, VA, with Rev. John Thorne and Pastor Kevin Stanley, officiating.
Burial will take place in the John W. Taylor Memorial Cemetery in Temperanceville, VA with full military honors.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Riverside Shore Hospice 25379 Lankford Highway Suite A Onley, VA 23418 or American Legion Post #159 4023 Main Street Chincoteague Island, VA 23336. Services entrusted to Salyer Funeral Home, Inc. on Chincoteague Island, VA. Condolences may be made online at www.salyerfh.com <http://www.salyerfh.com/>.
Published in The Daily Times from Feb. 2 to Feb. 6, 2020