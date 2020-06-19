Barry L. Andrews
Snow Hill - Barry L. Andrews, 84, of Snow Hill, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at his home.
He was born September 10, 1935 in Chincoteague, Virginia, a son of the late Ernest Andrews and Eula Hill Andrews.
Barry graduated from Chincoteague High School with the class of 1951 and went on to serve his country in the United States Coast Guard. In the Coast Guard he earned the title of telephone technician and worked with them until retirement in 1978 with 26 years of service. He worked the next 17 years as a Deputy Sheriff for Worcester County and retired in 1995. He has been a very active member of Spence Baptist Church in Snow Hill since 2000 where amongst other duties he assisted with the bereavement committee. He will be remembered for being dependable, witty, meticulous in everything he did, a loyal friend, a skilled carpenter and for always looking to help others. Barry loved the outdoors and was an avid fisherman and hunter.
He is survived by his brother, Ernest J. Jones and wife Debby of Waldorf; 3 nephews and a niece; close friends who have been wonderful caregivers over the past few months, Wayne and Ruth Young of Snow Hill; and his Spence Baptist Church family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 55 years, Anna Mae (Pusey) Andrews, who passed in 2013; and a sister, Becky Jones who passed in 2017.
A celebration of Barry's life will be held at the graveside on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Makemie Memorial Cemetery in Snow Hill. Pastor Ken Elligson will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Spence Baptist Church, 4824 Paw Paw Creek Road, Snow Hill, MD 21863.
Arrangements are being handled by Short Funeral Home of Delmar. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.shortfh.com
Published in Eastern Shore News & The Daily Times from Jun. 19 to Jun. 24, 2020.