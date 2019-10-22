Services
Bart Pantzloff

Bart Pantzloff Obituary
BART PANTZLOFF

SALISBURY - Bart J. Pantzloff, age 48, of Salisbury, MD passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019.

Bart was a machinist for Matech in Salisbury. He enjoyed working with the Boy Scouts. He was a great fan of the Green Bay Packers and he enjoyed listening to the music of ACDC.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Mary and Carl Lams and Dorothy and Edward Pantzloff and his step-father, Jay Phillips.

Bart is survived by his daughter, Maryann "Maggi" Pantzloff, a son, Thomas Pantzloff, his mother, Sharon Philips, his father, Robert Pantzloff, a brother, Bruce Pantzloff (Margaret), 3 sisters, Barbara Lewis, Brenda Lardinois and Bridget Labadie (Rob)

Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, October 25th at 11 AM at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 532 E. Stein Hey, Seaford, DE. Friends may call at the Cranston Funeral Home, 300 N. Shipley St, Seaford on Thursday evening from 6 to 8 PM. Burial will be in Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery.

To leave a condolence visit www.cranstonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
