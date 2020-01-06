|
Beatrice Massey
Pocomoke City - Beatrice Bowen Massey passed to her heavenly home Tuesday, December 31, 2019, in Port Orange, Florida with her daughter by her side. She has been at the home of her daughter since February. Bea as most knew her was born February 15, 1934 in Girdletree, Maryland. She was preceded in death by her husband of fifty years, Carlton Massey, Sr. in 2003. She was the daughter of Ruth and Samuel Bowen, stepdaughter of Edna Jones Bowen, following the death of her mother, Ruth. She is survived by her daughter, Amanda Massey Schummer and her sons, Carlton E. Massey, Jr and Christopher Massey (Jill) as well as two grandchildren, Zachary Schummer and Olivia Massey. She is also survived by her sister, Lorraine Bowen Payne and her sons, Lee and Micah and she leaves behind her faithful companion Carlie Anne. A sister, Virginia Bowen Thompson and two brothers preceded her in death.
Bea was a life member of Bethany United Methodist Church in Pocomoke where she participated in choir and United Methodist Women. She loved her church family and missed them very much in her last months.
Bea graduated from Pocomoke High School in 1952. Up until the past couple years, Bea enjoyed monthly gatherings of her classmates at different area restaurants. She always looked forward to connecting with her forever friends, as they called each other.
As the wife of a very busy man, Bea was supportive of all the family's business and political activities. She loved representing Pocomoke and Worcester County at many events as well as representing the family business at automotive events throughout the country.
Please join the family for a service this coming Saturday January 11th, 2020 at 2pm at Bethany United Methodist Church, 205 Market St, Pocomoke City. Visitation with the family will begin one hour before the service. Interment will follow in First Baptist Cemetery in Pocomoke City.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Bethany United Methodist Church at PO Box 145 Pocomoke City, MD 21851 or American Diabetes Association, PO Box 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312 Visit www.boundsfuneralhome.com to send letters of condolence.
Published in The Daily Times from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020