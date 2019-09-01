|
|
Beatrice Nora Carr
Salisbury - Beatrice Nora Carr, 84 of Salisbury, departed this life on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Coastal Hospice at the Lake. She was born in Venton, MD on April 29, 1935 to the late Linwood and Annie S. Carr.
Beatrice was affectionately known as "Bea" by all that knew her. She attended and graduated from Somerset County Public Schools. She was a long time employee of Howard Johnson's Motel before retiring from Salisbury Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Alice Wessells and Jean Bailey; her brother, Martin Carr, her daughter, Terry Carr-Weeks and a grandson Tyri Carr.
Beatrice leaves to cherish her memories with her daughters, Bonnie (Valentine) Awosika of Fairfax, VA and Odena (Jeffrey) Foreman of Salisbury, MD. She also leaves behind two sisters, Barbara Jones of Salisbury and Margaret (Joseph) Waters of San Antonio, TX; one brother, Linwood Carr, Jr. of Salisbury; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
Beatrice was generous, kind-hearted and fun-loving to all who knew her. She will be deeply missed.
No formal services are planned, per her wishes.
Arrangements are in the care of Stewart Funeral Home by Holloway and Downey, P.A., 821 West Rd., Salisbury, MD 21801.
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 1, 2019