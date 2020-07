Happy Heavenly



Birthday!



Beatrice Sims



07/04/1923 - 05/10/1997







To Our Mother that we love and adore with all



Our Hearts,



We miss your laughter and listening to you talk about your Birthday. We wish you a Heavenly and Joyful Birthday. A wonderful Mother you were and until we meet again With Love!



With All Our Hearts,



Your Family









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store