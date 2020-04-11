|
Beatrice Virginia Marshall Townsend
Salisbury - Beatrice "Miss Bea" Virginia Marshall Townsend, 97, passed away from natural causes on April 6, 2020 at the Wicomico Nursing Home in Salisbury, Maryland.
She was born on July 13, 1922 in Greenbackville, Virginia to the late Felter Marshall of Greenbackville and the late Missouri Merritt Marshall of Salisbury. Bea graduated from Cheriton High School in Cheriton, Virginia.
Bea was married to the late Carroll James Townsend from 1953 to 1989. Together they raised, and she is survived by three children: Sandy Johnson, C.J. Townsend (Cathy), and Gary Townsend (Lisa). Bea is also survived by five grandchildren (Sherry Gray (David), Jessica Eng (Jeremy), Cassidy Pradon (Adam), Jordan Townend, and Colby Townsend) and nine great-grandchildren (Gavin Gray, Caedmon/Evangeline/Elliot/Titus/Judah Eng, Camden/Callen/Addley Pradon). Although not her biological children, Bea would often proudly claim her nephews and other close children as her very own.
Bea spent her early adult life raising her family and being involved in their activities. Later in life she spent her days working at the Salisbury Moose Lodge. After being able to live alone until she was 95, Bea entered the Wicomico Nursing Home where she spent the last two years of her life. and where the staff treated her with great kindness and love.
Nothing delighted Bea more than laughing and spending time with her family and friends. Three of her most outstanding qualities were her generosity to others, her green thumb, and her love of reading.
A memorial service for Bea will be held at the Holloway Funeral Home at a later date once the COVID-19 crisis has subsided.
Published in The Daily Times from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020