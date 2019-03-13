Services
Cooper & Humbles Funeral Company Inc
24497 Mary N Smith Rd
Accomac, VA 23301
(757) 787-2504
Resources
More Obituaries for Benjamin Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Benjamin Johnson


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Benjamin Johnson Obituary
Benjamin Johnson

Accomac - Benjamin A. Johnson, Sr., 78, of Accomac, was dealt his last hand on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, Maryland.

Born in Norfolk, Virginia, Benjamin was the son of the late John and Florence Perry Johnson. He was married to Patricia Chalmers Johnson. Benjamin was affectionately called "Ben" by his family and friends. Ben received numerous awards and certifications from The Eastern Shore Community College in Continuing Education and Workforce Development. In 2002, he retired from the Philadelphia School System, Philadelphia, PA.

Funeral services were held at Macedonia A.M.E. Church, Accomac, on Friday, March 8, 2019.

Ben leaves to mourn his death his loving wife, Patricia Johnson; four children, Beverly Neal, Benjamin Johnson, Jr., Benita Johnson and Nicole Young; three grandchildren; four great grandchildren; siblings, Delois Woodhouse, Melvin Johnson, Shirley Johnson, Barbara Barnes and Rosa Johnson and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and other relatives and friends.

Arrangements were made by Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Inc., Accomac.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now