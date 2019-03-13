|
|
Benjamin Johnson
Accomac - Benjamin A. Johnson, Sr., 78, of Accomac, was dealt his last hand on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, Maryland.
Born in Norfolk, Virginia, Benjamin was the son of the late John and Florence Perry Johnson. He was married to Patricia Chalmers Johnson. Benjamin was affectionately called "Ben" by his family and friends. Ben received numerous awards and certifications from The Eastern Shore Community College in Continuing Education and Workforce Development. In 2002, he retired from the Philadelphia School System, Philadelphia, PA.
Funeral services were held at Macedonia A.M.E. Church, Accomac, on Friday, March 8, 2019.
Ben leaves to mourn his death his loving wife, Patricia Johnson; four children, Beverly Neal, Benjamin Johnson, Jr., Benita Johnson and Nicole Young; three grandchildren; four great grandchildren; siblings, Delois Woodhouse, Melvin Johnson, Shirley Johnson, Barbara Barnes and Rosa Johnson and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and other relatives and friends.
Arrangements were made by Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Inc., Accomac.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 13, 2019