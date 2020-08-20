Benjamin Lee Disharoon
Stockton - Benjamin Lee Disharoon, 82, a longtime resident of Stockton, MD and Everett, WA, passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, MD. Born on May 2, 1938 in Stockton, MD, he was the son of the late Benjamin Disharoon and the late Mabel Shockley Disharoon-Butler.
Ben graduated from Snow Hill High School in the Class of 1956. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1957-1967. He married Thelma Locklear of Pembroke, NC in 1962. Together they raised three children, Lynn, Dale and Julie. They lived in Washington State for 12 years, from 1962-1974. In 1974 Ben relocated his family to his home in Stockton, MD to take over his family farm. He raised cattle and loved the farm life. He was happiest when he was on the farm and was a true "country boy". He was employed for 16 years in the waste water department for the town of Ocean City, MD, where he retired in 2000 with 16 years of service. Ben made many friends and acquaintances throughout his life. He was a very giving empathetic person. His passion was helping those in need. Ben and Thelma belonged to the "Cypress Squares" square dance club and enjoyed square dancing for many years, where many more friends were made. He and Thelma were active members of The Living Waters Church of God in Pocomoke City, MD.
Ben is survived by his devoted wife of 58 years, two daughters, Lynn Smith and her husband Jeffrey of Lake Stevens, WA, and Julie Richins and her husband Martin of Snohomish, WA; one son, Dale Disharoon and his wife Stephanie of Monroe, WA; seven grandchildren, Monica, Jacob, Joshua, Ashley, Heather, Brittany and Skylar and eight great grandchildren, Makayla, Gavin, Jager, GraceLynn, Violet, Ivey, Elisa and Hailey.
In addition to his parents, Ben was preceded in death by his step father, Richard Butler.
A funeral service, officiated by Rev. Gregory Fentress, will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, August, 26, 2020 at the Holloway Funeral Home in Pocomoke City, where family and friends will gather one hour prior to the service. Social distancing guidelines and limited seating will be provided to meet current COVID 19 guidelines. The service will be shown virtually on the Holloway Funeral Home face book page.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Judes.org
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A.. 107 Vine Street, Pocomoke City, Maryland 21851. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.hollowayfh.com
