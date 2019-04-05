Services
Stewart Funeral Home By Holloway And Downey, P.A. - Salisbury
821 West Road
Salisbury, MD 21801
410-742-1297
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Stewart Funeral Home By Holloway And Downey, P.A. - Salisbury
821 West Road
Salisbury, MD 21801
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Mt. Zion United Methodist Church
Quantico, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Benjamin Winder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Benjamin Winder


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Benjamin Winder Obituary
Benjamin Winder

Salisbury - Benjamin Charles Winder, 68, of Salisbury passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Anchorage Nursing and Rehabilitation.

Born on January 2, 1951, he was the son of the late Samuel and Annie Blanche Winder. He graduated from Wicomico High School in 1970 and was an employee of Crown Cork and Seal for 26 years before they closed.

Mr. Winder was a member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, Quantico, MD, where he was a lay speaker and a member of the United Methodist Men and also, he was a member of LaMech.

He is survived by Estella Winder of Salisbury; one daughter, Ashely Winder of Salisbury; one son, Benjamin, Jr. of Philadelphia, PA; four grandchildren, Jocelyn Liles, Joshua Liles, Brayden Phommachanh, and Khaiden Phommachanh; one sister, Phyllis Anderson of Salisbury; one brother, Albert Winder of Pocomoke City; one brother-in-law, Sam Anderson, Jr. of Salisbury; and several nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

He was preceded in death by two sisters, Sylvia Parsons and Helen Waters both of Salisbury; one brother, David Winder of Salisbury, and two brother-in-laws, Donald Parsons and Raynor Waters both of Salisbury.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church in Quantico, MD. A visitation will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 6-8 PM at the Stewart Funeral Home by Holloway and Downey PA and one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow the church service at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery.

To send condolences to the family please visit www.thestewartfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of Stewart Funeral Home by Holloway and Downey PA, 821 West Rd., Salisbury, MD 21801.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now