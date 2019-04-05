|
Benjamin Winder
Salisbury - Benjamin Charles Winder, 68, of Salisbury passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Anchorage Nursing and Rehabilitation.
Born on January 2, 1951, he was the son of the late Samuel and Annie Blanche Winder. He graduated from Wicomico High School in 1970 and was an employee of Crown Cork and Seal for 26 years before they closed.
Mr. Winder was a member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, Quantico, MD, where he was a lay speaker and a member of the United Methodist Men and also, he was a member of LaMech.
He is survived by Estella Winder of Salisbury; one daughter, Ashely Winder of Salisbury; one son, Benjamin, Jr. of Philadelphia, PA; four grandchildren, Jocelyn Liles, Joshua Liles, Brayden Phommachanh, and Khaiden Phommachanh; one sister, Phyllis Anderson of Salisbury; one brother, Albert Winder of Pocomoke City; one brother-in-law, Sam Anderson, Jr. of Salisbury; and several nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by two sisters, Sylvia Parsons and Helen Waters both of Salisbury; one brother, David Winder of Salisbury, and two brother-in-laws, Donald Parsons and Raynor Waters both of Salisbury.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church in Quantico, MD. A visitation will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 6-8 PM at the Stewart Funeral Home by Holloway and Downey PA and one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow the church service at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery.
To send condolences to the family please visit www.thestewartfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of Stewart Funeral Home by Holloway and Downey PA, 821 West Rd., Salisbury, MD 21801.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 5, 2019