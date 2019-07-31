|
Bennie Coleman
Greenbush - Bennie Lee Coleman, 68, of Greenbush, Virginia, departed this life on Monday, July 22, 2019 at his residence after a lengthy illness.
Born in Tampa, Florida, Bennie was the son of the late Johnnie D. Julia M. Coleman. He was affectionately known as "Norm" by his family and friends. He was united in holy matrimony to Juanita J. Cannon Coleman for forty-seven years. Bennie worked at the Chesapeake Plywood, Inc. in Pocomoke, Maryland from 1971 until 1986. He then wore many hats in the workplace until his health began to fail in 2008.
Funeral services were held at St. John's U.M. Church, Atlantic, Virginia, on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Interment was in the St. Joseph Holiness Cemetery, Atlantic, Virginia.
He leaves to cherish his precious memories are his wife, Juanita Coleman; five children, Bennie Coleman, Jr., Garrick Coleman, Ronnie Coleman, Derrick Coleman, and Kendrick Coleman; goddaughter, Chimera Strand; twelve grandchildren; two sisters, Sherry Taylor, and Geraldine Roberts; three brothers, David Coleman, Jessie Coleman, and Henry Coleman; two sisters-in-law; one aunt; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Arrangements were made by Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Inc., Accomac.
Published in The Daily Times on July 31, 2019