Services
Cooper & Humbles Funeral Company Inc
24497 Mary N Smith Rd
Accomac, VA 23301
(757) 787-2504
Resources
More Obituaries for Bennie Coleman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bennie Coleman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bennie Coleman Obituary
Bennie Coleman

Greenbush - Bennie Lee Coleman, 68, of Greenbush, Virginia, departed this life on Monday, July 22, 2019 at his residence after a lengthy illness.

Born in Tampa, Florida, Bennie was the son of the late Johnnie D. Julia M. Coleman. He was affectionately known as "Norm" by his family and friends. He was united in holy matrimony to Juanita J. Cannon Coleman for forty-seven years. Bennie worked at the Chesapeake Plywood, Inc. in Pocomoke, Maryland from 1971 until 1986. He then wore many hats in the workplace until his health began to fail in 2008.

Funeral services were held at St. John's U.M. Church, Atlantic, Virginia, on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Interment was in the St. Joseph Holiness Cemetery, Atlantic, Virginia.

He leaves to cherish his precious memories are his wife, Juanita Coleman; five children, Bennie Coleman, Jr., Garrick Coleman, Ronnie Coleman, Derrick Coleman, and Kendrick Coleman; goddaughter, Chimera Strand; twelve grandchildren; two sisters, Sherry Taylor, and Geraldine Roberts; three brothers, David Coleman, Jessie Coleman, and Henry Coleman; two sisters-in-law; one aunt; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Arrangements were made by Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Inc., Accomac.
Published in The Daily Times on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bennie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now