Bernadette Gadow
Dover - Bernadette Wood Gadow, age 65 of Dover, DE, formerly of Denton MD, died form Complications of ALS on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Berlin Nursing Home in Berlin, MD.
She was born on March 23, 1954, to the late Henry and Agnes Woods. She was a 1972 graduate of North Caroline High School in Denton, MD.
She is survived by her three children, Ryan Gadow and his wife Kim of Wilmington, NC, Jason Gadow and his wife April, of Fuquay Varina, NC and Jessica Dean and her husband Kelsy of Salisbury, MD; six grandchildren Evan Gadow, Ian Gadow, Owen Gadow, Reagan Gadow, Ayden Dean and Kylee Dean; her sister Nancy Cubbage of Smyrna, DE, brothers Robert Wood of Easton, MD, James Wood of Camden Delaware, Edward Wood of Dover, DE, Ray Wood of Milford, DE and Charles Wood of Leawood, KS; she is also survived by her former husband Dennis Gadow of Queen Anne, MD and a very special friend Samuel Merovitz of Hartley, DE.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister Marie Wood Camp and one brother John Wood.
A Celebration of life will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at the Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Dover, DE. Memorial Donations may be made in Bernadette's memory to the ALS Association or the MDA Clinic at Johns Hopkins.
Published in The Daily Times from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020