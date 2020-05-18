|
|
Bernard Edward Guy, Sr.
Salisbury - On Friday, May 15th, 2020, Bernard "Bernie" Edward Guy Sr, loving husband and father of four children, went home to be with the Lord, at the age of 80.
Bernie was born on October 27th, 1939 in Leonardtown, Maryland to Robert "Buck" Aloysius Guy and Dorothy "Dot" Charlotte (Vallandingham) Guy. He graduated from Ryken High School in St. Mary's County in 1958. On October 4th, 1958 he married Donna Marie (Hurry) Guy, his high school love. Together they raised three sons, Bernard "Bernie" Edward Guy Jr, James "Kevan" Guy, Christopher "Chris" Allen Guy and one daughter, Janine Michelle (Guy) Garrison. He was preceded in death by his father "Buck" and his mother "Dot", his two brothers Ricky and "Bucky Jr." and his son Kevan.
He is survived by his wife, Donna with two sons and one daughter, three brothers and three sisters, as well as 14 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild: Bernie Jr. and wife Flo, their children Matthew, Justin, Rachel and Sara with their spouses and children. Teresa (Kevan's wife), their children Cameron, Taylor and Colin. Chris and wife Becky, with their children Carl, Julie and Christopher with their spouses and children. Janine and husband Brent, with their children Alyssa, Brandon, Leah and Logan. Brothers Jerry, Donnie and Jeff. Sisters Sissy, Sharon and Sheila.
Bernie was a devoted son, brother, husband, father and friend. He was a provider of support in all life lessons, most of all faith…As a young man, he enjoyed all the perks of a large family of 11. He learned quickly about the ethics of hard work, from his family's tobacco farm. He loved playing baseball and driving cars, with many aspirations of the Big Leagues. But, soon fell in love with his wife of 61 years, Donna Marie. With four children, he had a lot of life adventures and lessons to share. Out of high school, he devoted his life to family, hard-work and faith. He coached his sons in baseball at St. Mary's in Riverdale, MD. He worked 47 years in sales and management with various bread and cake companies throughout the Eastern Shore Region, as well as 10 years in news distribution with The Daily Times. He truly was the Rock when it came to family, being "Superman" came naturally. He was the "Bread Man", mechanic, electrician, carpenter, gardener and coach but most of all, fulfilled Christ's commission. His service to his faith included food distribution to the poor through Catholic Little Sisters, Baptist First Baptist, Pentecostal Delmarva Evangelistic and other faith-based groups. He was an avid tithe giver and supporter to the Missions in Haiti. He contributed to local businesses through his knowledge and assisted with gifts of time and financial aid to those in need...
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, May 20th, 2020 at 11:00am, Delmarva Evangelistic Church, 407 Gordy Rd, Salisbury, MD 21804. Viewing will be one hour prior to the service, from 10:00am until 11:00am. Fellowship follows at Delmarva Evangelist Community Center. Private Burial. Flowers and Donations may be sent to Delmarva Evangelistic Church. With special thanks to Pastor Robert "Buzz" Gregory.
Published in The Daily Times from May 18 to May 19, 2020