Bertha Burton
Eastville - Bertha Lee Nordstrom Burton, 97, wife of the late Samuel James Burton, Sr. and a resident of Eastville, VA, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019, at Spring Arbor of Salisbury in Midlothian, VA. A native of Eastville, she was the daughter of the late Charles Nordstrom and the late Bertha Lee Taylor Nordstrom. She was a retired beautician, lifetime member of Eastville Baptist Church, Past Worthy Matron of Northampton Chapter #2 Order of the Eastern Star and an avid fisherwoman.
She is survived by a son, R. Keith Burton and his wife, Beverly, of Midlothian, VA; two brothers, Ernest T. Nordstrom of Exmore, VA, and Robert Larsen Nordstrom and his wife, Juanita, of Chesapeake, VA; a daughter-in-law, Martha Ann Burton; two grandsons, Scott Burton (Shannon) of Richmond, VA, and Taylor Burton (Elise) of Richmond; and a great grandson, Isaac Carey Burton of Richmond. She was predeceased by a son Samuel James Burton, Jr.; two brothers, Elton Nordstrom and David Nordstrom; and two sisters, Thelma Bradford and Gladys Lumley.
Funeral service will be conducted Friday, August 9, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Doughty Funeral Home with Pastor Bob Laughlin officiating. Interment will be private in Cape Charles Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Eastville Baptist Church, P.O. Box 283, Eastville, VA 23347 or a .
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com
Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 10, 2019